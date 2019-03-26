CAMBRIDGE — Ronald “Randy” Raymond Perks, 72, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the University Hospital in Madison.
Ron was born on May 15, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Neva Craig. He graduated from Morton East High School in Cicero, Ill.
He worked as a police officer for the Zion, Ill., Police Department before moving to Wisconsin.
Ron owned and operated the A&W in Lake Mills, where he met his future wife.
Ron married Khristine Morelock on Nov. 29, 1986. He worked for many years in the health-care food service industry.
Ron had a love for big band music, and played the clarinet and tenor saxophone on the Bozo Circus Show and at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. He was a great influence on his children and loved to make people happy with his music. He enjoyed fishing, camping and the outdoors. Ron had an intense love for his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Khris of Cambridge; children, Crystal (Zachary) Ley of Cambridge, Katherine (Nathan) Sterken of Fort Atkinson and Kelley (Dason) Kurkiewicz of Lake Mills; grandchildren, Kayln and Arlo Ley, Bella and Josh Sterken, and Gideon and Baby K Kurkiewicz; brother, Paul (Patricia) Perks of Salem, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mark Keller.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, at noon at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge. Burial will follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery.
Friends may call on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
