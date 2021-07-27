Ronald R. Heitz

March 8, 1952 - July 26, 2021
Pewaukee, WI - With his family by his side, Ron Heitz, 69, passed away on July , 2021, at Mission Creek Memory Care, Waukesha, after a lengthy, valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
Born Ronald Ralph Heitz on March 8, 1952, in Fort Atkinson, WI, he was the son of William J. and Lorraine (Gerloff) Heitz. He grew up on a dairy farm and was no stranger to the many chores involved with farming life.
Ron went to the one-room Star School for four years before it was closed. He then attended Fort Atkinson Public Schools and graduated from high school with the class of 1970.
Much of Ron's youth revolved around 4-H club. He was proud to show the Guernsey cattle from the family herd at Jefferson County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair.
Ron was baptized and confirmed at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. It was at the same church that he married Susan L. Hagedorn on November 27, 1976. Together they raised three children. It was due to Sue's devoted care that Ron was able to remain at home as long as he did.
Ladish Malt, Jefferson, is where Ron wore many hats before the business was sold to Cargill. Ron transferred to their office in Milwaukee, where he worked for a combined total of 27 years. More recently Ron was employed by UPS, Brookfield, and did HR work at Programmed Cleaning Co., New Berlin.
Cherishing time spent with his family, Ron coached both baseball and soccer for each of his sons' community teams. He trained with daughter Jennie when she ran cross country and track from middle school through college. Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also had a great fondness for his pup Brody.
A big fan of Wisconsin sports' teams, Ron especially enjoyed following the Brewers and Badger football.
After working in the brewing industry, Ron got a kick out of visiting microbreweries whenever traveling. He and Sue had several trips stateside over the years and ventured to Mexico twice. He took pride in mowing his yard, and he never tired of recalling memories of a hiking/camping trip out West.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Sue, Pewaukee; his sons Matthew (Jennifer) Heitz, Lithia, FL, and Scott (Ashley) Heitz, Oconomowoc; daughter Jennifer (Eric) Mayer, Neenah; grandchildren Dylan, Brett, Noah, and Callie Heitz; Jackson and Owen Mayer; Lavender and Baby Girl to be Heitz; mother-in-law Betty Allen, Pewaukee; sister Joy (Jerry) Witkins, Fort Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, his sister Dixie Grott, and his father-in-law Kenneth C. Hagedorn.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI, on Thursday July 29, from 10-11:45AM. Funeral Service at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Lewy Body Dementia Association or St. Croix Hospice. Visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call (262) 432-8300.
