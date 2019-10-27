JEFFERSON — Ronald “Ron” J. Pitzner, 79, passed away Oct. 26, 2019, peacefully at his family homestead (founded 1875), surrounded by family and friends.
Ron was born Aug. 1, 1940, to John and Lydia (Bergmann) Pitzner, on Lydia’s 35th birthday. He enjoyed music, friends, family, his animals, and, of course … farming.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1957 at age 16. He attended the UW short course and one year of undergraduate courses at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He married Susan Church on July 3, 1965.
Ron owned and operated his farm in the Jefferson area his entire life and preferred the tractor seat to most other interests. For many years he farmed with his father and older brother Douglas. They spent many hours doing custom work across the county. Countless memories and friendships were made during this time.
He also worked with Spangler Seed for several years and more recently farmed in partnership with his daughter, Cyndi.
He was a member of the Jefferson American Legion Band (trumpet) for over 40 years, and sang in the Jefferson Barber Shop Quartet and Chorus. He was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson and sang with the church choir and male chorus.
Music always was an important part of his life and he developed many friendships in this area of his life as well.
Ron also enjoyed Packers, Brewers and NASCAR racing. Over the years he helped sponsor several race cars of good friends at the Jefferson Speedway. The Pitzners also owned and operated the Pitz Stop liquor store from 1993-2001.
He had a tremendous love for animals. Dogs, cats and horses all were a large part of his life. In recent years he enjoyed several vacations to St. Germain where he was able to relax and enjoy some quiet time with family, including the pets.
He and Sue also had the opportunity to travel around the country by car or train to visit friends throughout the country. He enjoyed a bit of travel but always preferred the picnic table with anyone who stopped in.
Ron had a generous heart and always was ready to buy a round or a meal at whatever gathering he found himself in. He was involved in his children and grandchildren’s activities; many events were graced with his “hey brother” cheering. Acquaintances from several generations have stayed in touch with him over the years. He will be missed by many.
Ron is survived by his family: wife, Susan Pitzner of Jefferson; children, Cynthia Pitzner of Jefferson, David (Kathy) Pitzner of Jefferson and Barbara (Harvey “Dooner”) Simdon of Jefferson; grandchildren, Clay Ehrke, Colton Ehrke, Carlton Ehrke, Stephanie (Tom) Mackey, Heather Morgan, Daniel (Mindy) Pitzner, Joseph Pitzner, David Pitzner, Nicholas Simdon and Korbin Simdon; great-grandchildren, Scarlette, Violette and Roger Mackey; sisters, Marlene Brunner of Jefferson, Miriam (John) Steinke of Lindenhurst, Ill., and Mary Foskett of Jefferson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and neighbors, many of which are “part of the family.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Douglas Pitzner; brothers-in-law, Steve Church and Jack Brunner.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday Nov. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 232 E. Church St., Jefferson, with the Rev. Matthew Krenke officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday at the church from noon until the time of services.
Following the service at the church there will be an open house at Neighbors 13 East, 216 Golf Drive, for friends to gather and share memories and stories about Ron.
Those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation to St John’s Lutheran Church choirs, Jefferson High School Music Department or Rainbow Hospice.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
