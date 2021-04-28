November 7, 1945 - April 11, 2021
Houston, WI - Ronnie A. Hewuse, 75 of Houston, MN passed away on 4-11, 2021. Born to Don & Ione Hewuse in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Attended elementary and High School in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Ron had quite the adventurous life and traveled all over the United States. Ron grew up on a farm and was a cook in the National Guard. Ron lived around Denver Colorado and worked on a pipeline in Alaska. He owned several businesses in Wisconsin Rapids, one of them was a restaurant, he wrote 3 books on paper, sold hundreds of jars of his own homemade salad dressing, designed unique tools, designed earrings, washed windows for businesses, and was skilled in fixing many things from tongs to holes in ceilings. Despite mobility challenges for the majority of his adult life, he never let that hinder him in any way and he never complained about it either. He did not possess a college degree, but he was smart. He may not have had a large social network, but he was incredibly kind to the people in his life. Ron was involved with his church family, he had a passion & love for God along with a deep faith. He spoke a lot about his faith, but was never preachy. Ron brought a lot of joy to other's lives and will be missed.
Ron's later years were spent in Minnesota with his true love Doris Roger. He will be missed by his children Joe & Heidi and his 5 grandchildren (3 grandsons & 2 granddaughters).
Eugene (Dave) Hewuse, Madison. Emerald Sands, Cottage Grove. Beverly & Jim Schlee, Fort Atkinson. Vivian Carley, Whitewater. Preceded in death was his parents Don & Ione Hewuse along with Ronald Sands and Ron's niece Lisa Ann Smith.
There will be a private funeral with close family in attendance. Special thanks to Lisa Skifton, Hoff Funeral Home, Mayo Clinic in LaCross, and the Hospice in Houston.
Ron lost his leg years ago in a motorcycle accident. NOW he runs with the angels.
