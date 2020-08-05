Rosa Josefina “Jo” Springeman, who was born in San Luis Potosin, Mexico, went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, shy of her 101st birthday (on Aug. 30).
Rosa Jo valued her close relationships with people of all ages and walks of life. She had a cheerful heart, a radiant smile, a great sense of humor and a way that would lift up the world of all whom she met. She always had a humorous story, a Bible passage or prayer, and a loving embrace.
Her profession was a registered nurse for 40-plus years, working in nursing homes and hospitals. She worked with young and elder persons to provide care, as well as assisted during operations.
Rosa Jo is survived by her sons, Rafael Juan Francisco Gomez (Nataly) and Benjamin Ramon Genaro, Gomez, (Karen); her siblings, Juan Roberto Munoz, Irma Munoz, Francisca Edwards and Connie Rico; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Rafael Gomez Salinas; her second husband, William Alfonso Springeman; parents, Panfilo and Francisca Munoz; sisters, Cande Munoz de Padron, Leticia Munoz, Pepe Munoz and Pele Munoz; and son, Tomas Jorge Armando Gomez.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.