JOHNSON CREEK — Rosa “Rose” Pauline Johnson, 97 ½, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on June 10, 1922, in Grand Island, Neb., to Henry and Katherine Yakel.
Rose and her family traveled, and Rose went to several different schools and graduated from 12th grade.
On June 10, 1949, she married John A. Johnson at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rose and Johnny moved from Milwaukee to Johnson Creek on Spruce Drive, and lived there for 16 years when Johnny passed away.
Rose worked at home for 15 years after John died. She then moved to 804 Clay St. where she lived until moving in with her daughter.
Rose worked at Bethesda Lutheran Home for 15 years.
Her interests were gardening, flowers, canning and baking. Her freezer always was full for people who dropped in on Saturdays and Sundays.
Rose loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always was there to make our favorite things and to help when she could.
Rose was a member of St. John’s Lutheran in Johnson Creek for six years.
Rose is survived by her children, Donna (Roger) Krance of Fort Atkinson and Richard (Ronna) Johnson; grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Ninnman of Watertown, Kari Heller of Watertown, Ryan Johnson of Watertown, Eric (Alyssa) Johnson of Watertown, Roger F. (Annette) Krance Jr. of Elkhorn, Michael (Martens) Krance of Watertown and Tyrone Krance of Madison; great-grandchildren, Jayden Ninnman, Kyleigh Ninnman, Brittyn Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Madelyn Heller, Iris Raabe, Aria Johnson, Marlee Johnson, Jon Krance, Justin (Mary) Krance, Daniel (Danielle) Krance, John Sobo and Jeffery Krance; two great-grandchildren, Cloe Krance and Breatrix Krance; brother, Philip (Gerri) Yakel; nieces and nephews, Jon (Jane) Gehler and Shelly (Joe) De Grandt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Katherine Yakel; husband, John Johnson in 1970; and siblings, Doely Gelesby, Marie Toparek, Freda Jewson, Helen Makin, Katherine Free, Ester Yakel, Alex Yakel, Henry Yakel, John Yakel and George Yakel; niece and nephew, Sharon Gehler and Gary Frei.
Rose had 15 siblings, 11 of whom lived to be adults.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of TLC and Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care, and Faith Community Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church for their support.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek following the luncheon at the church.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
