Roscoe Harrison

May 18, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Roscoe J. Harrison, 94, of Whitewater passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater.
Roscoe was born on April 12, 1927 in Marion, Ohio to Roscoe and Rosetta (Gibbs) Harrison.
After graduating high school, Roscoe enlisted in the United States Navy as a seaman first class. On October 22, 1949, Roscoe married the love of his life, Josephine, in West Allis. He enjoyed a successful career working for AT&T as an instructor for commercial phone systems.
Roscoe was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Roscoe is survived by his son, Martin (Eileen); grandsons, Kendall (Jessica) and Nathan (Stephanie) Harrison; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Cole, Kai, Nina and Julian Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Rosetta; Wife, Josephine; daughter, Gale Ann.
Funeral Services will take place at 11AM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. The service can be attended virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7902565423. A burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Fairhaven Senior Services and Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County for their exceptional care for Roscoe. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Fairhaven Senior Services, or Rainbow Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
