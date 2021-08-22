Rosella Derge

August 2, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Rosella "Rose" Derge, 96, formerly of Hartford and later Whitewater, passed away on August 2, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton.
Rose was born to the late Herman and Rose Engeleiter in Washington County.
She is survived by her daughter Judith (William), her son John (Shirley), and 3 grandchildren, Nathan (Theresa), Ben, and Sara.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin and her son Ronald.
Rose's love for her family was unconditional. She loved us completely and never expected anything in return. She always put others ahead of herself. Once her own children were grown, she dedicated herself to the love and care of her grandchildren. She was the constant, reliable, loving, ever-present maternal figure in their lives. In the twenty-five years she lived at Mulberry Glen after she was widowed, she was a true friend to her neighbors. She was welcoming, tolerant, and accepting of those who were different from herself. Rose was a terrific cook and an accomplished yeast baker.
We are immensely proud of Rose. She leaves behind only beautiful memories.
The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Skaalen for their exceptional care.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A private graveside service was held. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.