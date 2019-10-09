JEFFERSON — Rosemarie "Rosie" (Thelen) Lenz, 93, of Jefferson, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her son’s home.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Janesville, to Clay and Betty (Robbins) Thelen.
Rosie married John Lenz on Feb. 3, 1951, in Jefferson. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1991.
She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Surviving are her two children, Jean (Rev. Mark) Neitzel of Plymouth, Minn., and Joel (Robin) Lenz of Lake Mills; five grandsons, Jason (Nicole) Lenz and Josh (Jetta) Lenz, Lucas (Amanda) Neitzel, Ben (Jenna) Neitzel and Seth (Makenzie) Neitzel; six great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Jena, Carli, Mason, Sophia and Sydney; one sister, Addie Rader of Jefferson; and nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Herbert and Clay.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Neitzel officiating.
Burial will take place in Rock River Cemetery in Lake Mills.
Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tomorrow's Hope or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is honored to be assisting the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
