December 4, 1955 - October 16, 2020
Jefferson, WI - ROSEMARY E. DAMS age 64 of Jefferson, WI passed away on October 17, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Rosemary was born on December 4, 1955 to Lucille (Farmer) and Kenneth Dams. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974 and worked in the kitchen at St. Coletta's and as a waitress at North Shore Inn. Her hobbies included sewing, stained glass and vacationing, especially in Branson, MO.
Rosemary is survived by sister Joan Dams of Fort Atkinson, brothers Frebert Dams of Madison and Leo Dams of Fort Atkinson; special friends Jeffery Earle, Deb and Norm Floerke, Julie and Jim Nelson and Sandy Wendt; brother in-law Sid (Jane) Stibb; nieces and nephews Melisa Dams, Lisa Dams Schott, Lesley Dams Pennewell, Nick Dams, Curtis (Stephanie) Stibb, Katie Stibb (Josh Shae), Jacob (Mikaela) Dams and Jared (Taylor) Dams.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother William Dams, sister Theresa Stibb and nephew Joshua Dams.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson.
