December 9, 1933 - November 6, 2020
Watertown, WI - Rosemary E. Hrobsky, 86, of Watertown, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Patient Center.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, November 12, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Johnson officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Friday, November 13, at 11 a.m. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Rosemary Elizabeth Hussli was born December 9, 1933 in Beaver Dam, daughter of Ignatz and Elizabeth (nee Terchbaucher) Hussli. She attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Rosemary married Arthur Frank Hrobsky on August 18, 1962 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She worked at the shoe factory in Beaver Dam before working in the assembly department at Brandt Automatic Cashier. She was a member at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown. Rosemary loved watching Monday Night Raw with her granddaughter, Ashley. She enjoyed completing word searches and going out for Friday night fish fries. She was a big Green Bay Packer fan.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Anne (Steven) Huebner, Christine Schultz; both of Watertown; grandchildren, Paul Schultz Jr., Stephanie Schultz, Amanda Schultz, Ashley Huebner; great-grandson, Chase Kutz; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for the special care they provided to Rosemary and her family.
