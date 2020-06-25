WATERTOWN — Rosemary “Rosie” Schmeling, 89, of Watertown, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1931, in the Town of Farmington, daughter of the late Clarence and Doris (Ziebell) Reindl. She was the last surviving member of the Reindl family.
Rosie married Roland Schmeling on Nov. 12, 1949, at the rectory in Lake Mills. Roland preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2001.
She was employed at Johnson Control in Watertown for 15 years, and a lifelong member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek.
Rosie enjoyed gardening and working outdoors, and spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed by her family: daughter, Connie (Gary) Milbrath of Watertown; son, Dale (Julie) Schmeling of Farmington; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one step-granddaughter and one step-great-grandson.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Alan Schmeling; three sisters and one brother.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in her memory.
