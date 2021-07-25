Roslyn M (Michaelis) "Rosie" Whiting

January 27, 1929 - July 16, 2021
Elroy, WI - ROSLYN MARIE "Rosie" WHITING (Michaelis), 92 "1/2", of Jefferson, WI, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Elroy Health Services. She was born on January 27, 1929, daughter to the late Edgar and Marie (Seamanson) Michaelis. She graduated high school in 1946 from Deerfield, WI, and the following year married Milton George Whiting. He preceded her in death in 1980. Rosie worked at Countryside Nursing Home for 28 years in the physical therapy department. She was the glue that held her family together. She loved playing cards, feeding anyone who walked through her door and being a member of the "Red Hat Ladies".
She is survived by her six children, James Whiting of Jefferson, WI, Timothy Whiting of Coloma, WI, Mary (Robin) Hanson of Coal City, IN, Jeffrey Whiting of Sebring, FL, Kristi Endl of Fort Atkinson, WI, Kelli (Stan) Sleaver of Grand Marsh, WI; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister Judith Dorshorst of Deerfield, WI; son-in-law James Endl of Jefferson, WI; daughter-in-law Pamela Brown of Columbus, WI; and special friend Kelly Poole of Fort Atkinson, WI.
She is preceded by two brothers, Robert and Michael Michaelis: two daughters-in-law, Patricia and Barbara Whiting and grandson Jay Whiting.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, with visitation from 1:00 PM until time of service.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.