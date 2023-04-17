Fort Atkinson, WI - Ross A. Sprague, 67, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Ross was born on February 6, 1956 the youngest of seven children to Edward and Helen (Gerlach) Sprague. He spent the first few years of his life in Palmyra until the family moved to Elkhorn and then on to Fort Atkinson. Ross graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1974. He worked for the majority of his working career as a custodian for the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. Ross was kind and friendly and enjoyed talking and conversing with friends and family. He loved the outdoors and being out in God's creation. Spending time with his gun club buddies and going out fishing were some of his favorite ways to spend his time. He was also skilled with his hands and enjoyed wood working. Ross was a good man and he will certainly be missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by: his siblings, Kathleen Ball of Fort Atkinson, Robert (Linda) Sprague of Brodhead, and R. Michael (Chris) Sprague of Janesville. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Jerome, A. Diane Crusan, and Jeanne Flithcroft.
A Funeral Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday, April 19 2023 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Ross will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery of Palmyra during a private service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ross Sprague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
