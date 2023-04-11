Roxalyn R. (Strutz) "Roxie" Kober

July 19, 1943 - April 10, 2023
Jefferson, WI - ROXALYN R. "ROXIE" KOBER, 79 of Jefferson passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at home surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Roxie was born on July 19, 1943, in Reedsburg to the late Frederick and Lucille (Strickler) Strutz. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1962. On July 1, 1967, she married William "Bill" Kober in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2019.
Roxie worked as a caregiver for most of her life; first, at Countryside Home and then managing a couple of group homes for St. Coletta, both in Jefferson. She was also an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Roxie loved to sit on her porch and watch the many birds in her backyard. She had multiple feeders in the backyard so that every bird had an opportunity to eat, even the squirrels. She was an avid Brewers fan. Everyone knew that if the Brewers were playing, you do not dare call her because she was too busy watching the game and would not answer.
Another one of her passions was playing cards with friends. Her game of choice was sheepshead, and she was very good at it. It didn't matter who she was playing with, she showed no mercy. Even when she was sick, she always made sure she had her money with her in case anyone wanted to play cards.
Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her granddaughter, Myah. She loved it when they played games, watched TV, or just spent time together. She always made sure the snack drawer was filled with all of Myah's favorite treats.
Roxie is survived by her daughter, Kelly Kober of Fort Atkinson; son, Jeffrey (Angela) Kober of Oconomowoc; and granddaughter, Myah Kober. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Dawn Kober of Jefferson, Marilyn DeKarske of Florida, Sherry Baalke of Sheboygan, Linda (Wayne) Thiel of Sheboygan, Dora Kober of Janesville, and Judy Kober of Sheboygan; brothers-in-law, Roland Langkabel and Norm Metz. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Barbara Oliver, Maxine Langkabel, and her twin sister Jacquelyn Metz; brothers-in-law, Mark Kober, Ron Kober, Robert Kober, Gary Kober, Thomas Kober, Thomas Baalke and Ron DeKarske; father-in-law, David Kober and mother-in-law, Amalie (Eirich) Kober.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial with follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Jefferson.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice, Christian Family Servants, and special friend and neighbor, Lori Ganser for all the help and support they gave us so that we could keep Mom at home and comfortable. There are just not enough words to express our gratitude for everything that you all did.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rainbow Hospice or St. John's Lutheran Church, Jefferson in Roxie's name.
