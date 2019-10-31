COVINGTON, Ga. — Roxanne “Roxi” Morkved Hall, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 61.
She was born Feb. 6, 1958.
Roxi was the founder of the Ride for Roxy Foundation. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, riding motorcycles and was a part of a dart league. Always the life of the party, she will be missed by all who knew her and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Hall; daughters, Crystal Little and husband, Jason, and Sabrina Patrick and wife, Sam; sons, Chris "Bubba" Miller, and Nicholus Hall and wife, Ann; grandchildren, Libby Mervin and Luke Mervin; mother and stepfather, Lucy and Cary Mickelson; sister, Val Merriner; brothers, Randy Morkved, Andrew Morkved, Matthew Morkved and Jonathan Morkved; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and large group of amazing friends.
Roxi was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Morkved; and sister, Sonja Issacson.
A Celebration of Life for Roxi will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at Central Church, 11157 City Pond Road, in Covington, with Pastor Phil Payton officiating.
Friends may visit with the family at the church, three hours prior to her service, from noon to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ride for Roxy Foundation on Facebook. In addition, another Celebration of Life for Roxi will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.
