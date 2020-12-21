February 16, 1936 - December 16, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Roy John Preuninger, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed into the arms of our Lord on December 16th, 2020, at the Watertown Regional Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.
Roy was born on February 16th, 1936, in Fort Atkinson to Clarence and Elsie (Reu) Preuninger. He spent his life in Fort Atkinson; graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 1953, taking over the family farm, and literally marrying the "girl next door", Lucretia Anne Grove on November 25th, 1961.
Anyone who knew him could attest that Roy loved God, his family, farming, sports and playing cards. Early in their marriage, Roy and LuAnne also square danced. He loved to bowl, play euchre and pinochle, and participate in dartball. Wherever four or more were gathered, he was asking to get a game of Euchre started. He also enjoyed attending high school football and basketball games.
He was always eager to take his kids and grandsons along with him to Wrigley Field to watch a Chicago Cubs baseball game. As a devoted Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, he was thrilled to see the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, and the Bears win the 1985 Super Bowl, and he loved to wear his Bears coat in winter, much to the chagrin of his many friends.
His life's legacy was instilling in his family a saving faith in Jesus Christ, strong work ethic, charitable giving and conducting one's life with honesty and integrity.
He was a member of St. John's Community Church, where he served on the church council, Albion Prairie Church, Busseyville Church, and attended Faith Community Church up until his passing. As a man well respected within the local dairy farming community, he was active with AMPI, the Holstein Association, FFA Alumni, the 4-H Club and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center Board.
Roy is survived by his wife, LuAnne; his sisters, Norma (Robert) Ehrke and Mary Poyer of Fort Atkinson; his brother, Richard Preuninger of Wild Rose; his son, Timothy (Jean) Preuninger of Menomonee Falls; his daughters, Nancy Truman of Fort Atkinson and Brenda (Robert) Bruker of Asheville, NC; his grandchildren; Devin and Aaron (Emily) Truman, Nicholas (Lauren Pyne) Bloomer, Jennifer (Joseph) Stoebich, and Augustus and Calista Bruker; and his great-grandchildren; Olivia, Brooke, Ariana, Brody, Elijah, Gabriel, Grace, Zachary, and Noah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two stillborn children, his son-in-law Don Truman, and his brothers-in-law Ron Poyer and John Vorlob.
A visitation will be held at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson (W5949 Hackbarth Rd) on Monday, December 28th, 2020, at noon. A Christian service officiated by Pastor Rusty Lyon will follow at 2:00 p.m., with graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Faith Community Church (W5949 Hackbarth Rd), The Gideons International ( www.gideons.org/donate), or the Meriter Foundation for first responders (www.unitypoint.org/madison/make-a-gift.aspx).
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.