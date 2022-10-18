Ocala, FL - Roy Markwardt, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Roy was raised in Sheboygan and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965. He earned a degree from Lakeshore Technical College in Business, Management and Marketing. He became a successful salesman and dedicated employee, working for well-known corporations like H.C. Prange Co., Herff Jones, Norandex and Coach USA. He lived in Wisconsin for most of his life and happily retired in 2019 to Ocala, Florida to enjoy his golden years.
Roy had a zest for life and was an enthusiastic adventurer. Most notable was his lifelong passion for sports cars, particularly Corvettes. He participated in Corvette clubs and events around the country, and was the founding member of the Kettle Moraine Corvette Club. Roy was an avid traveler, partaking in a variety of activities like RV camping, motorcycling, boating, road-tripping, cruising and flying abroad. He was a talented skier and a member of the Madison Skilaufers, where he treasured the winter camaraderie and fun. He loved live music and dancing and was especially fond of 1950s and 1960s rock and roll. Roy enjoyed photography and documented his many adventures throughout his life. He was a spiritual person that will be remembered for his baby blue eyes and the love he showed toward his family.
Roy is survived by his children: Cory (Chad) Neuy, Amy (Vince) Steger and Robert Markwardt; grandchildren, Paige (Tom) Schneider and Steele Steger; great-grandchildren, Emmett Schneider and Addley Schneider; siblings, Joyce (Rich) Jordan and Mark (Kathy) Markwardt; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Florence Markwardt; lifelong residents of and business owners in Sheboygan.
Roy's ashes will be buried at Wildwood Cemetery on the Markwardt family plot and a private ceremony will be held in his remembrance.
