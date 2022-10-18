Roy Markwardt

March 20, 1947 - September 13, 2022

Ocala, FL - Roy Markwardt, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Roy was raised in Sheboygan and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965. He earned a degree from Lakeshore Technical College in Business, Management and Marketing. He became a successful salesman and dedicated employee, working for well-known corporations like H.C. Prange Co., Herff Jones, Norandex and Coach USA. He lived in Wisconsin for most of his life and happily retired in 2019 to Ocala, Florida to enjoy his golden years.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Markwardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.