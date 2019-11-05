JANESVILLE — Russell A. Rieck, 85, of Janesville, previously of Jefferson, went home to heaven on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home in Janesville.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1934, in Watertown, son of the late Arthur and Ruby (Vincenz) Rieck.
Russell was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson High School.
He graduated from the Dale Carnegie Course at the Madison Business College, School of Real Estate, earning the award for Human Relations.
Russell married Norma Zade of Lake Mills on Oct. 22, 1955, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They had three children: twin sons, Thomas and James, and a daughter, Teresa.
He married Judy Habeck of Jefferson on Oct. 25, 1969, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson; she passed away on Oct. 7, 1986.
He then married Corrine Henke of Janesville on Oct. 19, 1996, at St. John’s Lutheran Church; she passed away on Aug. 3, 2000.
Russell and Marion Wellnitz were married on Aug. 14, 2004, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Russell served his country for four years as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during and after the Korean War, with 15 months of overseas duty.
He worked for 42 years at Stoppenbach Sausage Company and later for Doskocil Foods after the company purchased Stoppenbach.
Russell attended schools on management and meat processing at the University of Georgia, University of Wisconsin and other educational venues. He retired as plant production manager on Dec. 1, 1996.
During Russell’s career, his heart always was concerned for his employees’ welfare, and he became a certified counselor.
Russell became very active in his church, faithfully serving his lord as a member of the Stewardship board and as president of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Later, when he moved to Jefferson, he served at St. John’s Lutheran Church as an elder member of the Stewardship board and served as a president of the congregation.
Russell also was a longtime member and volunteer of many organizations including the American Legion Post 164 of Jefferson where he served as a past commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621 of Janesville, Marine Corps League, Disabled American Veterans Blackhawk Chapter No. 39, UW Alumni Association, the Moose Lodge 2243 of Glendale, Ariz., Elks Lodge No. 2559 of Sun City, Ariz., the American Legion boys baseball team for seven years, Tomorrow’s Hope in Jefferson, and he was involved with Jefferson’s first American Cancer Society Relay For Life. He served on the board of directors for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the American Cancer Society’s Southern Wisconsin unit.
After retirement he wintered in Sun City, Ariz. for several years. While there he volunteered with the Veterans Administration for seven years, and for the Sun Dial Men’s Club Bingo program. He was a member of the Conro Association and the La Societe des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevauk, which is a veteran’s charitable organization.
Russell was honored to have a nurse’s training scholarship named after him by this organization. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, a UW season ticket-holder for many years, which he truly enjoyed.
Russell is survived by his loving wife, Marion Wellnitz of Janesville; son, James Rieck of Oconomowoc; daughter, Teresa Mitchell of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Zack Mitchell, Josh Uhing, Matthew (Katherine) Rieck and Amanda (fiancée Michael Rinaldi) Rieck; great-grandchildren, Emi Talavera-Uhing, Jeron Frey and Rosemary Rieck; stepchildren, Teresa (Earl) Arrowood of Milton and Thomas (Julie) Trudeau of Janesville; stepgrandchildren, Anna Cullen, Andrew Cullen, Bobby Cullen, Ryan Trudeau, Megan (Ben) Crary and Kylie Trudeau; stepgreat-grandchildren, Draven Arrowood and Remy Trudeau; nieces and nephews, Scott (Cindy) Howard, Mark Rieck, Michelle (Charley) Braun, Sharie (Reuben) Guerra and Karen Sickels, and many relatives and other friends.
He also was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Rieck; brothers, Paul Rieck and Ronald (Anita) Rieck; sister, Mary Raffini; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Rieck.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Matthew Krenke and the Rev. Mark O. Bartsch officiating.
A visitation will be held on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Union Cemetery.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
