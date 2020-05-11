PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Russell Crouch, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Jefferson, Wis., passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020, in Port Charlotte.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1950, in Michigan, to Herbert and Elizabeth Crouch.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969.
Russell had been employed as a machinist at APV Crepaco in Lake Mills, Wis., for many years before moving to Florida.
In Florida, Russ worked at PGT for many years.
During retirement, he enjoyed working for Enterprise Car Rentals and getting to drive all kinds of different vehicles. Russ loved classic cars, especially classic Corvettes.
He enjoyed cheering on Wisconsin sports teams and continued to do so while in Florida.
Russ is survived by his wife, Debra Crouch of Port Charlotte; daughters, Jennifer Stollenwerk of Jefferson, Wis., Kerri (Isaac) Ali of Tampa, Fla.; granddaughter, Iris Ali; siblings, Connie (Don) Benson of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Vikki (Dan) Clark of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Steve Crouch of McFarland, Wis., Deb Hill of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Kim Crouch of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Tanya Crouch of Waterloo, Wis., and Pam Nolasco of Whitewater, Wis.; stepdaughter, Sandi (Kevin) Cheek and their daughter, Meagan, all of Florida; sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Williams of Florida; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Crouch and Elizabeth Adler; stepfather, Albert Adler; son-in-law, Elias Stollenwerk; stepson, Alan LeBeau; and nephew, Jacob Dodge.
A celebration of life for Russ will be held at a later date. Please check back for details.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.