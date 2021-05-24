January 1, 1930 - May 21, 2021Whitewater, WI - Russell Schultz 91 of Whitewater Wi passed away on May 21,2021 in Whitewater. The Son of Edward and Grace (Gerber) Schultz. Russ is survived by two children and two step sons Ronald (Mariann) Eagle Wi, Kathy Bailey Watertown WI, Richard (Judy) Thom Neshkora WI and Russell Thom Monroe WI, also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Russ was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Claraine , by his parents, and brothers Edward and Gerald. Per Russ's request there will be no services.
