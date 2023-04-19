Russell James Dillin

December 1, 2007 - April 12, 2023

Mauston, WI - Russell James Dillin went home to be with his grandparents and fish eternally on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023. Russell was born on December 1, 2007 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Jim and Cora (Griffin) Dillin. Almost immediately, he was drawn to be outside growing up in rural Mauston. The countryside and nature was where he was most at peace. At a very young age, he loved to ride with his Dad in the evening to see what they might discover on their ride.

