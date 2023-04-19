January 18, 1950 - April 18, 2023
Brown Deer, WI - Russell L. Hafenstein, 73 of Brown Deer, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Bradley Group Home of Brown Deer.
Russell was born January 18, 1950, at Fort Memorial Hospital, the son of Lester and Rachel (Haferman) Hafenstein. He lived with his family in Jefferson until age 8, when he moved to Central Colony of Madison, where he could be better cared for. When Russell turned 18, he moved to Mount Sinai Green Tree Health Care Center in Glendale. On February 1, 1995, he joined Creative Community Living Services, the group home system that cared for him until his death. Russell loved music, eating chocolate, collecting watches, and "the ladies" in general. Although Russell never spoke, his mind was sharp, and he was aware of his situation. His family is thankful that he passed away peacefully, with his loving sister Sue, holding his hand.
Russell is survived by: his siblings Beverly Ebert of Watertown, Richard (Karen) Hafenstein of Johnson Creek, and Susan Ebert of Fort Atkinson; and also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, caregivers and housemates.
He is preceded in death his parents, siblings Carol Henke, Jean Borchardt, Darrell Astin, and other family members.
The family wises to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Allay Hospice Care for the exception care but especially nurse Patti, cna Lynn, and his musical therapist Cameron.
A Christian funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Martin of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church presiding. A visitation will be on Monday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Russell will be buried at Union Cemetery following the funeral.
