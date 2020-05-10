JEFFERSON — Ruth A. Krebs, 83, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in Lake Mills, to Ernest and Roselyn (Bauer) Renz.
She married Lawrence Krebs on May 7, 1955.
Ruth worked in the housekeeping departments of several area facilities including St. Coletta, Countryside Home and Fort Memorial Hospital Rehab Services as well as the Hilltop Motel and the School District of Jefferson as a school “lunch lady.”
Ruth was an avid reader, loved rummage sales and going to the casino.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Lawrence Krebs of Jefferson; sons, Richard (Cindy) Krebs of Bean Station, Tenn., and Edward (Kimberly) Krebs of Jefferson; and daughters, Sandy (Frank) Garity of Sullivan and Jean (Roland) Geilfuss of Grafton; brothers, Charles (Doreen) Renz of Jefferson and John (Jane) Renz of Jefferson; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Krebs; brothers, Leonard Renz, LaVerne Renz and Earl Renz; and sisters, Arliss Hall and Maryanne Koser.
Memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
