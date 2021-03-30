Ruth Ann (Becker) Erdman

December 6, 1923 - March 27, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ruth Ann Erdman, 97, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on March 27, 2021, at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
Ruth was born on December 6, 1923 in Fort Atkinson to Walter and Bertha (Endl) Becker.
She was a 1942 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School.
On September 28, 1946, she married Vern George Erdman at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
Ruth was a farm homemaker for many years, raising six children and then worked as an aid at Countryside Home in Jefferson. During their retirement years, she and Vern wintered in Lake Havasu, Arizona with lifelong friends.
Ruth was a determined, selfless, independent, smart woman with an optimistic outlook. She made anyone in her presence feel like the most important person in her life. She loved sports, tracking the stock market, travel, and being around family and friends. Everyone was welcome in her home.
She is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Jim) Sullivan of McFarland, Douglas Erdman of Key West, Florida, Jean (Tim) LaHann of Hastings, Minnesota, Thomas (Cindy) Erdman of Sun City, Arizona, Susanne (Darryl) Falk of Fort Atkinson, Scott (Sarah) Erdman of Janesville, and Letitia Bennett of Lake Geneva; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death in 2019 was her husband and best friend of 72 years, Vern Erdman, and sister Elaine Cloute.
Ruth was dedicated to her family, lived a life of faith, and valued time with the communities of St. Joseph Catholic Church (in Fort Atkinson) and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (in Jefferson).
There will be a private, family funeral service, and a gathering to remember Ruth's life will be scheduled for a later date. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
"It's as good as it can be. We had a good life."
The family would like to thank Sandy Mayer, Dr. Donald Williams, everyone at Reena Senior Living, especially her guardian angel, Bailey, Visiting Angels, Matthew, and everyone at Rainbow Hospice for their incredible care and compassion, Father Coyle, and to all the friends and relatives who made it a point to visit Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made to Rainbow Hospice or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.