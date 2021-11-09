Ruth Ann Rusch

Slinger, WI - Ruth (Trewyn) Rusch of Slinger, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 6th at her home surrounded by family after a year-long illness. Ruth was born January 26,1942 in Hebron, Wisconsin to Ralph and Margaret (Klietz) Trewyn. She married Duane Rusch on June 6, 1964 who preceded her in death on June 13, 1995. She lived most of her life in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Ruth worked for several years at Fireside as a baker. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Ruth enjoyed sharing her love of nature and sports with her family and friends. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and birdwatcher. She loved doing puzzles and going for scenic car rides. Ruth was a dedicated, loving and much loved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Ruth is survived by her children: Kevin Rusch, Fort Atkinson; Dean Rusch, Wisconsin; Kim Logsdon (Mike), Slinger, Wisconsin; Kathy Rusch (Ben), Fort Atkinson, grandchildren: Rachel Sanchez (Julio), Janel Logsdon, Donovan Rusch, Brady Rusch, Adam Rusch, Nicole Kim (Tim), nieces and nephews: Annette Krance (Roger), Rodney Shackett, Eugene Trewyn, Jr, Daniel Trewyn, Shirley Darland, sisters-in-law: Dorothy Trewyn, Donna Rusch, Pat Ambrose; friend, Kathy Klein, and many other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Beverly, Janet, Eugene, Sr., Charles Warner, and Marilyn Bitter (Jerry), nephew Lloyd Acker, Sr., mother-in-law, Katherine (Tellefson) Rusch, sisters-in-law, Janet Berge (Arnold), and Lois Funk (Everette), brothers-in-law, Donald Rusch, Richard Rusch, and other loved ones. There will be a small family service at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
