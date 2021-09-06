Ruth Braman

August 9, 1929 - September 4, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ruth Mabel Braman (nee: Kube), 92, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital. Ruth was born on August 9th, 1929 in Fort Atkinson to Arnold and Hilda Kube (nee: Floerke). She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1947. On May 14th, 1949, Ruth married Robert Braman at St. Paul's parsonage. Robert passed away on December 4th, 2004. She was a homemaker for most of her married life. Ruth worked several part-time positions, including Larsen Canning, Kemmeters Grocery Store, Fort Dairy Queen, and Poyer's Farm Market. She spent many hours volunteering at Fort Healthcare, Twice as Nice resale shop, and Golden Living; helping the residents attend church services and play bingo. Ruth was a current member of Fort Healthcare Auxiliary and received an award as volunteer of the year. She was also a longtime member of St. Paul's Evening Altar Guild. Ruth is survived by her children, Carolyn (George) Swart, Jody (Ron) Ryan, Sharon Washington, Ronald (Donna) Braman; sisters, Florence Arndt, Helen O'Neil; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Hilda Kube; husband, Robert Braman; brother, Karl Kube; brothers-in-law, Robert Arndt, Gene O'Neil, Larry Braman, Harlow Braman, Frank Braman, Maynard Kiesling; sisters-in-law, Gladys Kiesling, Anna Braman, Emma Braman, and Lucile Braman. Funeral Services will take place at 11AM on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 9AM until the time of services. A burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery following the services. The family would like guests to be comfortable; therefore, visitors are welcome to wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Fort Healthcare Auxiliary, or the charity of one's choice. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.