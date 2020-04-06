CAMBRIDGE — Ruth Ellen Rude, 78, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on April 2, 2020.
She was born on June 20, 1941, in Mead, Okla., to Elaine Vicum.
Ruth spent a few of her childhood years there before moving to Cambridge in 1947 and later graduating from Cambridge High School. Shortly thereafter, she was married to Chris Rude at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church on Oct. 26, 1959.
She worked for many years at Jones Dairy Farm in the cut n’ kill department, a position she was incredibly proud of.
Ruth was a member of the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed driving her Corvette and belonged to the Blackhawk Corvette Club. Her passions included gardening, caring for hummingbirds and collecting antiques. Her favorite thing, though, was spending time with her family and her friends.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Chris Rude; son, Christian Michael Rude; daughter, Victoria Beth Rude; grandchildren, Heather and Alexander Brende, all of Cambridge, and half-brother Rod (Sherry) McLaren of Mead, Okla. She further is survived by many other nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Special thanks are given to St. Croix Hospice staff for their compassion and care.
Ruth will be interned at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery at a later date with a private family service.
Memorials may be sent to East Koshkonong Lutheran Church and donations may be made in Ruth’s name.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
