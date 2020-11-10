December 20, 1926 - November 6, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Ruth (Luebs) Frohmader, born December 20, 1926, died November 6, 2020 at St. Camillus Life Plan Community, Wauwatosa, WI. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Ruth was the daughter of Henry and Hilda (Tamms) Luebs. Ruth could always hold her own with her twin brother, Ray and two older brothers, Harold and Art. She grew up in Milwaukee's Tippecanoe neighborhood and attended Bayview High School. She played cello in the high school orchestra - and often said wearing a formal gown for performances was the highlight of her musical career.
While in college at UW-Whitewater, she met her future husband, Paul Frohmader, on a blind date arranged by her sorority sisters. She graduated with a teaching degree in business education. She and Paul married in 1950 and enjoyed 68 years together.
Ruth embraced life in Jefferson and as a parishioner of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a member of Ladies Aid and other church and school organizations. Ruth worked in the Jefferson Middle School office and also served as a substitute teacher for many years.
Ruth's family was the center of her life. She is survived by three children: Sheri (Dave) Farabaugh, Barb (Pat) Donoghue, and Doug (Rosemary Raiche) Frohmader; four grandchildren Bridget (Jake) Nelson, Andrew Frohmader, Timothy Donoghue and Michael Frohmader; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Ryan Nelson. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Jeanette Luebs and Beth Preuss - and many nieces and nephews.
Throughout Ruth's life, summer meant long weekends with family and friends at Wind Lake. She especially enjoyed the annual "work week" with her siblings - where actually, very little work was completed. Instead, many tall tales were told and many lasting memories made. Ruth enjoyed long pontoon rides, nightly bonfires - and chasing unwelcome swans away with an oar.
"Auntie Ruth" had a feisty, fun-loving personality that endeared her to many nieces and nephews. She is well remembered for bounteous tables of food and no shortage of dessert.
An avid card player, Ruth made weekly bridge club a priority for decades. In retirement years, she enjoyed traveling the world, visiting family and friends, and building memories with Paul.
Family will gather to celebrate Ruth's life on Friday, November 13 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Jefferson, WI. There will be no public visitation, due to COVID guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Camillus for their care during this challenging time.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
