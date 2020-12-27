June 15, 1935 - December 17, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ruth M. Lueder, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born on June 15, 1935 in Elmore, MN, daughter of the late Clifford and Isabelle (Franke) Hager.
Ruth was strong in her faith and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. She was also a hard-working woman. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, she worked alongside her son-in-law, Roy at RM Small Engine Repair for 11 years. Ruth enjoyed keeping busy and interacting with the customers which brought her much happiness. She loved to travel and took many trips around the country, but more than anything else, she cherished time spent with her family. Some of her hobbies included sewing, gardening, walking, and reading.
Ruth is survived by her children, Julie (Jim) Laferriere, Craig Garbisch, Tami (Roy) Magsamen and Todd (Cathy) Lueder along with Cathy's children and grandchildren; granddaughters, Elizabeth Laferriere, Mariah (Joel) Szymanski and Nicole Laferriere; nephews, Ron (Vivian) Loge and their daughters, Racheal (Joe) Conboy and Jennifer, and Scott (Krystal) Loge and his son, James. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, George and Robert and sister, Mary.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care of their mother.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.