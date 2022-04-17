Milwaukee, WI - (nee Cushman) Peacefully passed away on April 13, 2022, at the age of 93. Beloved wife for 48 years of the late Stanley Mode. Loving mother of William (Catherine) Mode, the late Thomas Mode, Catherine (James) Eastham, and mother-in-law of Carol Engel. Proud grandmother of Andrea Mode Andrews (Michael), Samuel and Christopher Mode, and Robin, William, and Julia Eastham. Dear sister of Angeline (Richard) Greenlee, and preceded in death by siblings Noble, Robert (Nancy), Richard (Audrey), and Sherman Jr (Pauline) Cushman, as well as her parents, the late Sherman and Edna Cushman. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Ruth was not only a talented artist; she was a talented teacher as well. She was an art teacher in Jefferson, WI for many years. After which, she served her community through teaching art to seniors at various senior centers in Milwaukee, WI, which she loved immensely. She displayed her art at galleries and art fairs throughout much of her life. Ruth was also known as a role model for attending college well after she was married and had a family, earning her bachelor's in 1969, and for her support of many peace and social justice causes.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 22, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Lake Park Lutheran Church, 2647 N. Stowell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211. Masks required. A service honoring Ruth's life will immediately follow at 12:00PM with The Rev. Alissa Kretzmann Farrar officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Lake Park Lutheran YouTube channel. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, WI. Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to the Lake Park Lutheran Church Foundation. Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Mode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
