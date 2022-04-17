Ruth Smithback

Whitewater, WI - Ruth Mae Foss Smithback died Thursday, February 24 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born to Olaf and Margaret (Larson) Foss on May 20, 1931 and grew up on the farm in Utica, WI. She married Dale Smithback on October 23, 1951. Together they moved to Fort Atkinson where they raised three children, Debbie, Doug and Lisa. Ruth was employed at Thomas Industries and Doskocil Foods until her retirement in 1996. The family spent many summers at Lake Ripley on the famed Skinny Dipper. She loved talking to people, going out for breakfast, walking on St Augustine beach and was often outside where she was either mowing grass or shoveling snow of not only her property, but many of her neighbor's as well. She was a proud shareholder of the Green Bay Packers and adored "her" Brett Favre. She visited his hometown of Kiln, MS where she left a memento on the ceiling at The Broke Spoke.
Ruth is survived by her children Doug (Lisa) Smithback and Lisa (John) Butler, and son-in-law Tom Pierce, grandchildren Eric (Elyse) Smithback, Katie (Kevin) Keehan, Brad Butler, Abby (Zach) Phillips, Chris (Stacey) Pierce, and Mallory (Jonathan) Klaphake, great-grandchildren Eden, Ben and Ty Smithback, Kellen Keehan, Baker Phillips, and Ryann Pierce, and sister Eleanor Vethe Lewis. Preceding her in death are husband, Dale, daughter Debbie Pierce, parents Olaf and Margaret, sisters Thelma and Ollie, brothers Lloyd, Clayton and Roy.
A memorial service will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, April 23, 2022 with visitation at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Please, no plants or flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.