Sally A. Schloesser, 85, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Sally was born to Walter and Dorothy (Koch) Schloesser on June 26, 1934, in Jefferson.
She graduated from Jefferson High School and the Technical School in Watertown. She was a secretary for Kusel Dairy Equipment, retiring after 20 years of service.
Sally enjoyed family vacations in the United States.
She also enjoyed puzzles and was an avid reader; she was a librarian at the Mueller Apartments in the Marquart Campus in Watertown.
Sally is survived by her brother, Charles (Shirley) Schlosser or Fort Atkinson; sisters, Vivian (John) Block of Watertown and JoAnn (Jim) Schultz of Jefferson; a sister-in-law, Cornelia Schloesser of Fort Atkinson; and a brother-in-law, John Hartwig Sr. of Johnson Creek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Procknow and Dorothy Hartwig; and a brother, James Schloesser.
A visitation for Sally will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 Welsh Road, Watertown.
A service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Ray Bezanson presiding.
Interment will follow at the Union Cemetery, 531 E. Woolcock St., Jefferson.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
