Rome, WI - Sally L. Froelich, 86 of Rome, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Fort Memorial Hospital with her family by her bedside.
Sally was born on January 20, 1936, in Greendale, WI, the daughter of Herbert and Elizabeth (Nichol) Ziemer. She grew up in the greater Milwaukee area and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in the early 1950's. On April 12, 1958, she married Floyd G. Froelich at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Greendale. The couple moved to the Froelich family farm, Roman Holiday, a 148-year-old daily operation still operated by their son. Sally was a devoted farm wife and the couple had 6 children, enjoying 62 years of marriage until his death in 2021. She was a history buff and had a special interest in World War II. She was an avid reader, worked many crossword puzzles, crocheted many blankets, and listened to Christmas music year-round. Sally was a long-time and very active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome, serving with the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild, teaching Sunday school and confirmation classes for many years. She was a talented homemaker and served her family well and her generosity benefitted her family, friends, and neighbors. Her family remembers her always being happy to see them and she made friends everywhere she went.
She is survived by: her children Rev. Suzanne Froelich of Good Thunder, MN, Barbara (Russell) Kampa of Greendale, David (Lori) Froelich of Rome, Robert (Leigh) Froelich of Rome, Cathy (Tim) Carnes of Whitewater, and Carrie (Tom) Partoll of Whitewater; 13 grandchildren Charles (Janis), Elizabeth (Richard), Andrew (Mariah), Nicholas, Daniel (Jordan), Sarah (Izzy), Nathan (Alyssa), Amanda (Max), Daniel (Lauren), Allison, Ian, Jacob, and Kaitlyn; 14 great-grandchildren; brother James (Sharron) Ziemer Sr. of Oshkosh; and nephews James (Kristie) Ziemer Jr. and John (Jodie) Ziemer. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sister-in-law Anne (Andrew) Holat.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Alden Estates, Fort Memorial Hospital, and Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
Memorials in Sally's name to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome would be appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rome with Rev. Marilyn Lange presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery following the service.
