WAUKESHA — On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Sam T. Parker passed away from natural causes at the age of 84 in Waukesha.
He was born on July 6, 1935, in Varna, Bulgaria, to Trikov and Ivanka Prokopiev.
Sam is survived by his children, Gregory (Ashley) Parker of Phoenix, Ariz., Thomas Parker of Milwaukee and Andrea (Dane) Varese of Madison, whom he shared with former wife, Karen (Christiansen) Parker.
He studied Agricultural Science in Sofia and immigrated to the United States in 1970, arriving to Minnesota. While there, he met Karen and they married on Dec. 17, 1977, remaining so for 36 years. They made Fort Atkinson home.
Having previously worked in entomology, Sam founded American Pest Control in 1980, and for the next 18 years he provided excellent and trustworthy service to his community in Fort Atkinson and surrounding areas.
In his spare time he enjoyed cars, traveling, soccer and Mediterranean cuisine. Additionally, he was well-versed both in domestic and international politics, which led him to frequently exercise his right to speak up and advocate for his values at public forums.
Sam, or “Slavcho,” as many knew him, lived a life of devotion to his family, relatives and friends, and he was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and inherently good nature. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral and Cremation Services in Waukesha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.