Sandra Anderson

May 26, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Sandra L. Anderson, 79, of Whitewater passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home with her loving husband, Roger, at her side.
Sandra was born on November 27, 1941 in Jefferson Junction to Robert and Marlene (Foreman) Raithel. She graduated Fort Atkinson High School and later attended MATC and received her LPN degree. On September 19, 1962, Sandra married her loving husband, Roger, in Long Beach, California, where Roger was serving in the United States Navy.
She enjoyed reading and gardening and according to Roger, she was a much better gardener then he. Sandra loved flowers of all kinds, but her specialty was growing Iris.
Sandra was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Hoard Historical Museum.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 59 years, Roger Anderson Sr; son, Roger Anderson Jr.; grandchildren, Zachery (Shana) Anderson, Seth Anderson, Brianna Anderson, Connor Bakken; and Otto, the cat.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marlene Raithel; brother, Robert Raithel and sister, Claudia Pearson.
At Sandra's request, a small service will be held by invitation only. Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family with arrangements. Online Condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
