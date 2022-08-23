Johnson Creek, WI - SANDRA JEAN SCHALLER passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Watertown Hospital.
Sandra was born on July 2, 1950 to Merlin and Beverly (Brandt) Punzel. She married Ricky Schaller on September 20, 1975. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2022. She worked for Hamlin Inc. for 27 years before becoming disabled and retiring. She enjoyed playing bingo and shopping at thrift stores. She also enjoyed collecting Barbie Dolls and Teddy Bears and had many n her collection. Sandra was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lake Mills.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia McGuire, Bobbi (Scott) Gutzman, Roger (Jennifer) Kessenich, Sherri Frye and Kimberly Horan; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Louis (Karen) Brandt, as well as sisters-in-law, Barbara (John) Firkus, Fern (Dale) Dehnert, Kathy Newkirk and Anna (Chip) Wachal; brother-in-law Nick Schaller, and many nieces and nephews. She s preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother. Services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Schaller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
