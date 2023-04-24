Sandra Jo (Farnsworth) Pruefer

January 16, 1940 - April 19, 2023 West Bend, WI - Mrs. Sandra Pruefer, of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington and Campbellsport, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 83 years old.

Sandy was born in Madison, WI, on January 16, 1940, daughter of Vincent and Ruth (nee Pagel) Farnsworth. She grew up in Lake Mills and graduated from Lake Mills High School with the class of 1958. Sandy always liked to stay connected to her many high school friends, and helped organize class reunions along with her lifelong friend Marilyn Trieloff.

