Sandra Jo (Farnsworth) Pruefer

January 16, 1940 - April 19, 2023 West Bend, WI - Mrs. Sandra Pruefer, of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington and Campbellsport, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 83 years old.
Sandy was born in Madison, WI, on January 16, 1940, daughter of Vincent and Ruth (nee Pagel) Farnsworth. She grew up in Lake Mills and graduated from Lake Mills High School with the class of 1958. Sandy always liked to stay connected to her many high school friends, and helped organize class reunions along with her lifelong friend Marilyn Trieloff.
On September 28, 1959, she married the love of her life, Donald Pruefer in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death in 2022.
She inherited a love of antiques and secondhand stores from her mother, which she brought to operating D&S Sales in Dundee, WI, for 30 years. She truly enjoyed engaging with her many customers. Sandy also served as a “midwife” to many animals, including delivering over 50 puppies.
Sandy was a former member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Port Washington. She enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, gardening, antiquing, and spending time in nature.
Sandy is survived by her four children: Debra (the late Kenneth) Hall of Racine, Donald (Karla) Pruefer Jr. of Arlington, VA, Michael “Mickey” (Beth Delaney) Pruefer of West Bend and Peter (Anna) Pruefer of Germantown. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren: Emily, Jennifer, Chris, Moria, Cassandra, Wyatt, Mike, Mia, Max, Grace, Emme, Stephanie, Aria, and Crosley, 7 great-grandchildren: Finn, Rory, Henry, Amelia, Simon, Ellie, and Roran, her sister Marilyn McFarlane, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her son-in-law Ken Hall, and two brothers Jerry and Richard Farnsworth.
Visitation for Sandy will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4-6 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. Funeral services will follow at 6 PM.
A memorial gathering will also be held on May 13, 2023, from 3-3:30 PM at First Congregational UCC of Lake Mills, 307 W Madison St. in Lake Mills. A prayer service will take place starting at 3:30 PM.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Don at Aztalan Milford Cemetery in Lake Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lake Mills High School Scholarship Fund or Hospice Alliance, Kenosha.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the Pruefer family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
