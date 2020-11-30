November 15, 1951 - November 28, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Sandra Kay Sterken, 69, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit, WI.
Sandi was born on November 15, 1951 in Beaver Dam, WI to Elroy and Audrey (Braatz) Helmer. She attended Elkhorn High School and later she attended UW-Whitewater. Sandi married Gerald Sterken on August 2, 1968. She enjoyed knitting/crocheting, artwork and crafts. Sandi adored her grandchildren and loved to make things for them. She also had two dogs, Frankie and Freddie that she loved.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Gerald; children Michael Sterken, Fort Atkinson, Michelle (Jerome) Floerke, South Jordan, UT, Jamison (Jamie) Sterken, Oconomowoc; grandchildren Brandon (Jordyn) Floerke, Weston and Madison Floerke, Camryn, Mason and Evan Sterken; great-grandchild Kai Floerke; mother Audrey Helmer, Janesville; sister Judi (Jack) Remer, Janesville. She was preceded in death by her father.
A private service for Sandi will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
