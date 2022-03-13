Sandra L. Kapela

Whitewater, WI - Sandra Lea Kapela (nee Rose) was born to eternal life on March 11, 2022, at the age of 74. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her husband at the Fairhaven Nursing Home in Whitewater, WI.
She was born in Milwaukee on November 28, 1947 to parents Viola M. Rose (nee Westfahl) and Irvin J. Rose. She lived in the northern Milwaukee area and moved to Pewaukee as a child but then returned to Milwaukee after the death of her father. As a child she developed a love for art and horses. She graduated from Nicolet High School and UW-Milwaukee with a degree in Fine Arts. She worked as an art director and later as an interior designer and visual merchandiser. She had a lifelong love of animals especially for horses and cats. She participated in many horse shows and was a founding member of the Wisconsin Dressage Association.
Sandra was the cherished wife of Anton (Rusty) Kapela for over 43 years, and the beloved mother of two children: Anton (Tony) and Tracy, both of Madison, WI. She met her husband in the Palmyra-Eagle, WI area and they wed in 1978. They lived in three states: Wisconsin, South Dakota and Ohio. Most of their 43 years together were in Wisconsin. Utilizing her creative art talents, in South Dakota she operated a cake decorating business (Kapela's Custom Cakes) which specialized in cakes for weddings and other special occasions. In Wisconsin she started a gift shop, Victoria's Garden, on Main Street in Palmyra, WI. Later on, she was self-employed as an interior designer and stager for her home-based business entitled South Shore Staging. Sandra was always involved with the church life at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra. She was an avid fan of basketball and football. Of course, home improvement/remodeling TV programs were her passion!
Due to COVID concerns there will be no visitations, nor will there be any burial.
A Memorial church service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 313 Main St., Palmyra 53156, will be held later on during the 2022 summer. This service will be "mask-only."
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance may be made to St Matthew Lutheran Church or Touched By A Paw, 182 W Main St, Whitewater, WI 53190.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
