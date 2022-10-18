Palmyra, WI - Sandra L. Niemeier, 78, of Palmyra, WI passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at AngelsGrace Hospice Center with her loving family by her side.
She was born on August 2, 1944 in Menomonee Falls, WI the daughter of Adrian and Jean (Sperberg) Tetting. On June 24, 1967 Sandra was united in marriage to Richard G. "Dick" Niemeier in Menomonee Falls and the two would go on to enjoy 35 years of marriage together until his passing in 2002. Sandra and Dick were blessed with two loving daughters, Carrie and Sarah. Sandra worked for Cold Spring Egg Farm and then S&REgg Farm for the majority of her working career, retiring in 2012. She was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra and she appreciated her church family very much. Sandra was kind and cheerful. She was always there to listen and help a loved one, friend or co-worker in need. She was a very caring person and put other's needs before her own. Sandra loved to be home and was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed but forever remembered by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her loving daughter, Carrie (Eddie English) Niemeier of Palmyra, WI; her grandchildren, Robby, Ella, and Colton Liberto all of Whitewater, WI, and Sarah Niemeier of Palmyra, WI; her son-in-law Dave (Karleen) Liberto of Whitewater, WI; her loving companion for more than 8 years, Don DeBaets of Palmyra, WI;and her siblings, Bill (Linda) Tetting of Menomonee Falls, WI, Don (Christine) Tetting of Shawano, WI, and Rick Tetting of Shawano, WI. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Richard, her dear daughter, Sarah Liberto, and her sister, Helen Kendrick.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice and Aurora Medical Center for the loving care they provided Sandra.
Memorials in Sandra's honor may be made to her church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra, WI.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra, WI. Rev. Steven M. D. Blyth will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church. Sandra will be laid to rest next to her husband in Zion Rest Cemetery in Gresham, WI during a private family service on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Niemeier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.