WHITEWATER — Sandra Marie Hood, 79, of Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Sandra was born on May 16, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to Frank and Edna (Vickrey) Coleman.
She married John Hood on Oct. 10, 1958.
Sandra had artistic talent, and enjoyed making crafts and selling them at craft shows.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John of Whitewater; children, Suzanne (Jack) Watrous of Albuquerque, N.M., John (Tanya) Hood of Pittsville, Johnna (Terry) DePorter of Delavan and Allyson (Shaun) Cummings of Reedsburg; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (George) Meyer of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Coleman.
No services will be held at this time.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family.
