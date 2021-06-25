NEW BERLIN — Elaine A. (Silberhorn) Schmidt, of New Berlin, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at age 83.
She was the dear wife of the late Roger Schmidt and dear sister of Robert (Shirley) Silberhorn. She also was loved by a niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elaine graduated from Ravenswood Hospital School of Nursing in 1959.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 10, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 2 p.m. until the memorial service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Private inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.
