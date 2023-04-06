Scott Allen Oldenburg Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 26, 2023Whitewater, WI - Scott "Orville" A. Oldenburg (61) passed away on Sunday, March 26th, 2023, after alengthy battle with his health that led to leukemia. He was surrounded by hisloving family, in his home, at the time of passing.Scott was born on March 8th, 1962, to Lyle Oldenburg and Yvonne Henry(Brown/Oldenburg) in Fort Atkinson, WI. Scott grew up in La Grange, WI. Afterhigh school, Scott became a farm mechanic at Larson Company in Darian, WI.Later he worked and retired as an operator at the Wastewater Treatment plant inWhitewater, WI.Scott married Lori Butke on July 10th, 1982, at First English Lutheran Church. In thefollowing years they became parents to 3 children Adam, Andrew, and Ariana.Scott's passions included being a devoted member of the Whitewater FireDepartment for 19 Years. He spent his time four-wheeling, snowmobiling, playingcards, camping, and vacationing in Gulf Shores, AL. He loved his home, yard, andpool. Scott also spent many years tooling around in his garage, but his favoriteplace was anywhere with his family and friends.Scott was a positive, courageous man, and a beacon of light as he battled manyhealth challenges throughout the past 18 years.He was proceeded in death by his father Lyle Oldenburg, mother Yvonne Henry,stepfather Carl Henry, father-in-law Harley Butke, mother-in-law Phyllis Butke,and sister-In-law Connie Meyer.He was survived by his loving wife Lori Oldenburg, son Adam and wife MickiOldenburg, son Andrew and wife Hannah Oldenburg, daughter Ariana and AaronWalters. Grandchildren Mason, Taylor, Isaac, and Drew. Brother Steve Oldenburg,sister Lezlie Oldenburg, and cousin Edie Oldenburg.A memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran church in Whitewater, WIon Thursday, April 13th at 5:00pm. Following the service there will be acelebration of life at Second Salem Brewing Company from 6:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Whitewater Fire Department on behalf of Scott Oldenburg.Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson's Heine remembered as mentor to youth Two dead in wreck near Palmyra Spring is here; Jefferson hamburger stand is open Bond set at $10,000 cash for Whitewater woman charged in baby boy's death Accused Sullivan woman misses court date for fatal Waukesha crash Latest e-Edition Screentime 3-23 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-23
