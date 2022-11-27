Janesville, WI - Scott James Chadwick, 60, Janesville, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Alden Meadow in Clinton, WI.
Scott was born on August 8, 1962 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Leslie and Leona (Bishop) Chadwick. He graduated from Ft. High School in 1980 and then went on to graduate from MATC in the culinary arts program. He made a successful career as a chef for a number of restaurants in the Wisconsin Dells and finally returning to Fort Atkinson to run the family owned restaurant Chadwick's Manor. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, cooking and watching the Masked Singer.
Scott is survived by his brother, Kelly Chadwick, Fort Atkinson, sister, Becky (Chadwick) Stanley, Madison, sister-in-law, Karen Chadwick, Milwaukee, nephew, Nathan Chadwick, Milwaukee, niece Kayla Chadwick, Milwaukee, nephew, Troy Chadwick, Milwaukee, niece, Breanna Stanley, Sun Prairie, niece Lindsay Chadwick, Minocqua.
Scott was preceded in death by dad, Leslie Chadwick, mom, Leona Chadwick and brother, Jordan Chadwick.
Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. There are no formal services at this time. Scott's family want to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and support during this difficult time. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
