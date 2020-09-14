JEFFERSON — Scott J. Guttenberg, 41, of Jefferson, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.
Scott was born on Dec. 21, 1978, in Madison, the son of Donald and Patricia (Penzkover) Guttenberg.
He was a 1997 graduate of Jefferson High School and worked as a machinist at Bruno Independent Living Aids of Oconomowoc.
Scott loved to work with his hands — especially with his dad. Many hours were spent together working on cars, building decks and other projects.
He was an avid sports fan, and followed football, baseball and basketball closely.
Scott had a sense of humor and was known as a jokester. He was the youngest of the family and loved as a brother.
He enjoyed the outdoors, and valued his pets deeply, loving many dogs, cats, chinchillas, ferrets and many others throughout his life. Although his family will miss him dearly, they are comforted in knowing his pain now is over.
Scott is survived by his maternal grandmother, Darlene Penzkover of Jefferson; mother, Patricia Guttenberg of Jefferson; children, Patience Olson of Jefferson, Kyler Guttenberg of Lake Mills and Jeffrey Guttenberg of Columbus; and brothers, Christopher (Martina) Guttenberg of Cibolo, Texas, and Daniel (Michelle) Guttenberg of Johnson Creek. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Edith Guttenberg; father, Donald, in 2018; and a brother, Donald Patrick, in infancy.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Rock River Cemetery of Jefferson with Father Tom Coyle presiding.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
