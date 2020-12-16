Scott M Jacob

June 9, 1972 - December 14, 2020
Jefferson, WI - SCOTT MICHAEL JACOB, 48 of Jefferson passed away at his home on Monday, December 14, 2020. Scott was born on June 9, 1972 to Jerry and Judith (Kuhlow) Jacob. He worked as a laborer at Generac in Jefferson and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Scott is survived by his mother, sister Misty (Frank) McNelis of Jefferson and nephews Christopher McNelis and Richard McNelis both of Jefferson, and niece Alexandra (Malachi) Burrie of Mukwonago, WI. He is preceded in death by his father. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
