Scott Strasburg

December 27, 1973 - August 5, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Scott A. Strasburg, 47, of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, August 5, 2021 and is now home with the Lord.
Scott was born on December 27, 1973 in Fort Atkinson to Harold and Janet (Smith) Strasburg Jr. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1992. Scott was working as a security guard at Nestle Purina in Jefferson for the last six years.
He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Brewers, and Badgers fan. For years, Scott was a member of Grace Bible Church in Madison. He served on the church board at Grace and was active in their Bible study. Recently, Scott had been attending Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson. He enjoyed collecting humorous t-shirts and especially liked purchasing gifts for his niece and nephew and humorous greeting cards to send to family and friends.
Scott is survived by his mother, Janet Strasburg; brother, Steven (Heather) Strasburg; niece, Claire Strasburg; nephew, Josh Strasburg; three cats, Daisy, Smokie, Snickers; relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Strasburg Jr.
Funeral services will take place at 1PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 11AM until the time of services. A burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery following services.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
