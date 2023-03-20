Palmyra, WI - Sharon Ann E. Haak, 79, of Palmyra, WI passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her bedside.
Sharon was born on July 19, 1943, in Milwaukee the daughter of Harold and Wilma (Zarling) Heise. She grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Bayview High School. On July 27, 1963, Sharon was united in marriage to Carl Haak at St. Lucas Lutheran Church and the two would go on to enjoy over 57 years of marriage together until Carl's passing in 2021. Sharon and Carl were blessed with 9 children, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Terri, Kevin, Timothy, Sarah, Jamie, Matthew, and Erik. The most important thing in Sharon's life was being a mother to her children and a loving companion to her husband. She was dedicated and devoted to her family, and she always made sure their needs were met before her own. She had a big heart and made sure her home ran smoothly. She had quite a few interests during her life and some of these included traveling with Carl and the family, sewing, knitting, and crafting. She also enjoyed square dancing in her younger years, and she had a special place in her heart for pets. Sharon's family will miss her dearly, but her memory will live on through the lives of her loved ones.
She is survived by: 8 children, Jonathan Haak of Milwaukee, Elizabeth (Felix) Wilcox of Milwaukee, Terri (Randy) Rogall of Exeland, Kevin (Maggie) Haak of Milwaukee, Timothy (Erin) Haak of Fort Atkinson, Sarah Haak of Palmyra, Jamie Haak of Palmyra, and Matthew Haak of Palmyra; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Charles) Tukiendorf, Ryan Haak, Russell (Madeleine) Rogall, and Jane Haak; and her brother, Donald (Chris) Heise of Tempe, AZ. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sharon is preceded in death by: her parents, her loving husband, Carl, and her dear son, Erik Haak.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Palmyra United Methodist Church with the Rev. Hyo-Won Park presiding. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the church. Sharon will be laid to rest next to her husband in Woodlawn Cemetery of Milwaukee at 9:30AM on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Haak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.