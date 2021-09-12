March 3, 1937 - September 8, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Sharon D. Gaffner, 84, of Fort Atkinson and previously of Palmyra, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Reena Memory Care in Fort Atkinson.
Sharon was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 3, 1937 to William and Myrtle (Horick) Vallee. She graduated from Palmyra High School. On October 26, 1957, Sharon married Robert Gaffner at the English Lutheran Church in Whitewater and the couple would go on to enjoy 61 years of marriage together until Bob's passing in 2018. Bob and Sharon were blessed with 5 loving children, Scott, Mark, Robin, Terry, and Mike. Sharon worked in a few different capacities during her life but her primary job and her favorite was being a wife and mother. She was a very caring and serving person, always putting other's needs before her own. She always made sure her family and friends were well fed and taken care of. Sharon enjoyed gardening, canning, knitting, sewing, ceramics and cooking. She was active in the community as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, a charter member of the Palmyra Lioness Club, and was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra for many years. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by: her children, Scott(Shelly) of Palmyra, Mark of Freemont, Robin (Scott) Sweno of Palmyra, Terry (Scott) Gleesing of Fort Atkinson, and Michael of Fort Atkinson; 9 grandchildren: Bill (Jamie) Gaffner, Tony Gaffner, Micayla Fero-Stauff, Ashley (Brett) Schmitz, Steve Sweno, Eugene Sweno, Morgan Gaffner, Mitchell Gaffner, Nichole (James) Jaquith; 4 great-grandchildren: Shane and Madison Gaffner, David and Taylor Schmitz; her brother, Neal Vallee of Mukwonago; and her sister-in-law, Rose Vallee. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Robert, and her brother, Thomas Vallee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's honor may be made to the Special Olympics, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra, or Rainbow Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Pastor Steven M.D. Blyth will officiate the service. Sharon will be laid to rest immediately following the service in Hillside Cemetery of Palmyra.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
